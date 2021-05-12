Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2021 | 00:32
Murchinson Ltd.: Early Warning Report Under National Instrument 62-103

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Further to its press release dated February 1, 2021, Murchinson Ltd. ("Murchinson") currently has control and direction over an aggregate of 3,495,420 Class A Trust Units of Bitcoin Trust (TSE:BITC.U) (the "Issuer") which represents 22.37% of the outstanding Class A Trust Units. While Murchinson redeemed 165,306 Class A Trust Units, its percentage ownership has increased due to other redemptions made by holders of the Issuer. The Class A Trust Units were acquired by Murchinson for investment purposes on behalf of several funds it manages pursuant to the initial public offering of the Issuer announced by the Issuer on January 27, 2021.

An updated early warning report was filed by Murchinson pursuant to applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please refer to the Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In the future, Murchinson may acquire additional securities of the Issuer, dispose of some or all of the securities it now holds, or may continue to hold its current position.

The Class A Trust Units of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "BITC.U" and "BITC.UN".

For further information contact Paul Zogala at (416) 845-0666.

SOURCE: Murchinson Ltd.



© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
