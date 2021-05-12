Campaign Writer: Inside Sales vs. Outside Sales Has Selling Disrupted

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Both inside sales and outside sales have been disrupted in big ways over the past year. The way companies and small businesses generate sales have shifted heavily towards inside sales and virtual selling. Outside sales are starting to show signs of rebounding, with restrictions being lifted in different cities and states around the country and in other parts of the world.



Inside Sales Representatives working the phones and doing Zoom sales calls. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Rh2010.

Who does it better, inside or outside sales reps? Whether the focus is on inside sales or outside sales, the sales profession as a whole is hard work.

Inside Sales vs. Outside Sales

According to Hubspot.com's report "Inside Sales vs. Outside Sales: How to Structure a Sales Team," sales organizations primarily made up of inside sales reps made 42.5% more dials, left 10.2% more voicemails and sent 8.8% more emails than organizations with primarily outside sales reps.

Hubspot found inside sales reps also focused more on social media, with 49% more social touches vs. outside sales reps. (18.1% vs 12.1%). Overall, companies with sales teams dominated by inside sales reps have a 9.8% higher quota attainment than companies dominated by outside sales reps.

These statistics were pre-pandemic. Starting in March 2020, an almost 100% shift went solely to inside sales and virtual selling. A complete disruption to the way selling has always been done. Outside sales reps were shifted to inside sales. With Zoom video calls, it was the pandemic way of outside sales by selling face-to-face, virtually.

Salesforce Says, "Sell From Anywhere in the World"

Salesforce.com released a report titled "Salesforce Reimagines Sales Cloud to Drive Growth in a Sell-From-Anywhere World" in March 2021. 61% of sales people believe their selling roles have changed permanently since COVID-19 began. Even when salespeople are able to get back on the road and into offices, 51% expect to travel less than they did pre-pandemic, and fewer than half expect to go back to the office.

According to several industry sales blogs, business optimism is at an all-time high as CEOs expect a return to growth in 2021. Companies must quickly create new sales processes and adapt to new technology to ensure they can lead in this competitive landscape. B2B sales organizations will be tasked with measuring business health where there is no sales baseline, benchmark, or year-over-year comparison to track performance against.

Inside Sales and Outside Sales Teams are Revising Strategies

"The past year, we've seen a tremendous increase in business, specifically for inside sales teams. Strategy-wise, outside sales reps have become inside sales reps by necessity. However, we are starting to see outside sales reps making a comeback, and actually using outside selling as a differentiator," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI, a tech company specializing in providing business intelligence to sales organizations wanting B2B contact information such as B2B email lists and cell phone numbers of potential sales prospects.



Inside sales strategies were discussed in Issue #159 of Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

