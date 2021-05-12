FWD Group launches second season of "Changing the way people feel about insurance…with FWD" podcast

Season two starts on May 12 and showcases how FWD is creating a differentiated customer experience

Season one quickly established a global audience and ranked among the most popular Hong Kong business series on Apple Podcasts

HONG KONG, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group ("FWD") today announced the launch of season two of its popular podcast series: Changing the way people feel about insurance… with FWD.

It follows the company's first season of nine episodes, where FWD's executives talked about the innovations and insights behind creating a new type of insurer in Asia - from building a regional business to creating an inspirational brand and leveraging digital channels to reach customers across 10 diverse markets.

Since its introduction in January, the podcast has broken into Apple Podcast's Top 100 in several markets, including the business podcast category in Hong Kong and Singapore, while attracting a global audience spanning 50 countries.*

The second season will feature some of FWD's innovators who are constantly striving to make insurance a simpler, faster and more positive experience for customers. They will share more on how the company seeks to bring its customer-led vision to life - from simplifying policies to communicating with customers, driving service innovations and more - in conversation with Fiona Mattesinifrom The Podcast People who continues as host.

The first episode of season two was released today and features Leon Dorai, Assistant Vice President in FWD's Brand & Marketing team, who shares the company's fresh approach to bringing insurance products to life beyond traditional brochures to enhance customer understanding and engagement.

Azim Mithani, FWD Group Chief of Staff, said, "A sincere thank you to all of our listeners and subscribers from around the world who tuned in throughout the first season of our podcast series. In our second season we will bring more inspiring stories and we hope our audience enjoys listening as much as we enjoy changing the way people feel about insurance."

The podcast is available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify with options to follow or subscribe. Alternatively, listeners can use this link (hit 'subscribe') to show the different apps that can be downloaded to keep listening.

All episodes from season one are available on-demand, including:

FWD: The team, the vision, the big idea

Huynh Thanh Phong , Group CEO

, Group CEO How to build a brand to match a vision

Bernadette Stevens , Group Vice President, Brand

, Group Vice President, Brand Creating ripples and waves in customer experience

Troy Barnes , Group Chief Transformation and Integration Officer

, Group Chief Transformation and Integration Officer Reinventing insurance from the inside out

Sim Preston , Group Chief Operating Officer

, Group Chief Operating Officer Putting the power of digital technology to work

Ryan Kim , Group Chief Digital Officer

, Group Chief Digital Officer The new insurance ecosystem

Binayak Dutta , Group Chief Distribution Officer

, Group Chief Distribution Officer Using technology to solve real life customer problems

Sandeep Pandey , Group Chief Technology Officer

, Group Chief Technology Officer The power of digitisation and ecommerce in insurance

David Broom , Group Chief Officer New Business Models

, Group Chief Officer New Business Models Changing how to work in insurance

Lee Murphy , Group Chief Human Resources Officer

*According to real-time and independent data from host site, Podigee.

About FWD Group

Established in Asia in 2013 with a trailblazer mentality, FWD is the primary insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group.

FWD Group spans 10 markets in Asia including Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia and Cambodia, offering life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, Shariah and family takaful products across a number of its markets.

FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences and making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to be a leading pan-Asian insurer by changing the way people feel about insurance.

