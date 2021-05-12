Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevision Holding announces its First Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company' - (BCBA:CVH)(LSE: CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)(TECO2), announced today its first quarter 2021 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of March 31, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (1Q21 vs. 1Q20):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 82,547 million, a decrease of 7.8% in real terms as of 1Q21, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by lower revenues from mobile, internet, cable TV, fixed telephony, and other revenues from services, which was partially offset by higher revenues from equipment sales, in a context of an increasing inflation, where price increases of mobile and fixed Telephony, Internet and Pay TV services were suspended between May 1 to August 31, 2020, as agreed by industry players & the National Communications Entity (ENACOM), and from July 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020 through the Decree 690/2020.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 52,564 million, a decrease of 9.7% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower bad debt expenses, employee benefits expenses and severance payments, other operating expenses, commissions and advertising costs, programming and content costs, fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies, taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority, partially offset by higher costs of equipment and handset as well as higher interconnection costs.

EBITDA reached Ps. 29,983 million as of 1Q21, a decrease of 4.3% in real terms compared to 1Q20, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a higher EBITDA Margin of 36.3% in 1Q21, compared to 35.0% in 1Q20.

Consolidated Net Income amounted Ps. 8,955 million. Consolidated Net Income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 3,364 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps.in constant Currency as of March 31, 2021) 1Q21 1Q20 % Ch. 4Q20 QoQ Total Revenues 82,547 89,529 (7.8 %) 78,831 4.7 % EBITDA (1) 29,983 31,317 (4.3 %) 22,574 32.8 % EBITDA Margin (2) 36.3 % 35.0 % 3.8 % 28.6 % 26.8 % Loss for the period 8,955 3,957 126.3 % (5,249 ) (270.6 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 3,364 1,605 109.6 % (2,771 ) (221.4 %) Non-Controlling Interests 5,591 2,352 137.7 % (2,478 ) (325.6 %)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.