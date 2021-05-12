Mike Morse Law Firm: Prominent Detroit Personal Injury Lawyer Ranks Amongst America's Top 50

Mike Morse, who heads Mike Morse Law firm, has been named amongst the top 50 most influential trial lawyers by the Trial Lawyer Magazine and The National Law Journal.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Each year, the National Law Journal and Trial Lawyer Magazine name and rank the most influential names in the legal industry. With Mike Morse Law Firm employing some of the best Detroit personal injury lawyers in the state, it is no surprise Morse's name is on the list.

The list of top 50 most influential lawyers consists of both criminal defense and civil plaintiff lawyers. The magazines accept nominations from its readership, with lawyers being evaluated based on their achievements and their ability to make a difference. Being ranked amongst the top 50 means that Morse has overcome challenges and often defies the odds to help his clients get justice.

For more information, visit https://www.855mikewins.com/detroit-personal-injury-lawyers/

Mike Morse is one of the most trusted Detroit personal injury lawyers. For nearly 30 years, Morse has represented and won several crucial cases for clients who have been wrongfully injured and denied the compensation they deserve.

The firm is made up of some of the most well-known car accident lawyers in Detroit. The practice has been built on the ability to deliver results, which has led to over a billion dollars won for victims of truck, auto and motorcycle accidents since 1995.

Mike is also the Amazon Best Selling author for the book FIREPROOF, which discusses how to build a successful practice. The ability to deliver results is why Mike Morse Law Firm is a go-to for many victims who feel they have been wronged.

"We are helping victims of accidents who have been hurt at no fault of their own. They are injured and haven't been rightly compensated and, in many cases, not receiving compensation at all. At Mike Morse Law Firm, we help get victims of auto accidents justice," said a representative for the company.

She added, "I think the award is a validation of our struggle for the rights of our clients, and it's a proud moment for us."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been defending the rights of auto accident victims since 1995. It is one of the largest personal injury firms, specializing in motorcycle accidents, truck and pedestrian accidents. The team includes some of the most experienced lawyers in the state, with years of experience and a proven record of delivering results.

