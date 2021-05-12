Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Gen launches new platform to expand access to advanced analytics

Amsterdam, May 12, 2021 - Arcadis, its global digital business that provides data-driven products and solutions across the natural and built environment has launched AppliedInsight . The application is a Software as a Service (SaaS) analytics platform and an online marketplace designed to make advanced asset analytics available to organizations of any size.

Organizations in the utilities space are facing increased pressures from customer demand, aging assets, extreme weather events and increased regulatory expectations of digitalization. The generation of actionable insights using AppliedInsight allows organizations to provide consumers with enhancements to their services, increasing quality and value received.

AppliedInsight is a one-stop resource for advanced analytics - a secure cloud-based digital platform that transforms asset data into insights. It is a suite of intuitive challenge- and process-specific applications designed to complement existing asset systems to enable better management and investment decisions for greater sustainability, efficiency, and resilience.

Underpinned by the technology behind Gen's Enterprise Decision Analytics software, AppliedInsight offers asset intensive organizations an accessible, affordable first step towards digitalization, through cloud-based app subscriptions available for direct purchase from Gen's new e-commerce marketplace. Available apps like the Water AI Pipe Predictor use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help utilities predict pipes most like to fail; while simple data repair and visualization apps help digitally immature organizations take a first step towards digitalization.

Gen was created in 2020 to further accelerate Arcadis' industry leading digital transformation with scalable product-based solutions.

Arcadis Gen CEO, Rachel White stated: "With the apps available today and many more in development, we're creating the go-to webstore for the asset management community. We wanted to offer an alternative to expensive, complex enterprise software solutions, productizing our deep sector expertise and offering solutions that can be rapidly consumed to deliver insights, such as predicted system risks, efficiencies in transmission, carbon monitoring and many more insights needed by organizations to deliver high quality, reliable, in demand services to consumers."

"Digitalization is a core pillar of the Arcadis strategy, and we continue to be keenly focused on unlocking the power of data and providing scalable products that help solve the challenges facing our clients," said Arcadis CEO Peter Oosterveer.

The launch of Gen's SaaS platform, AppliedInsight and marketplace for subscription-based applications demonstrate Arcadis' commitment to maximize impact through digital leadership and sustainable solutions.

Improving quality of life

