Media Release

Basel, 12 May, 2021

World Duty Free wins new, twelve-year contract at Teesside International Airport

World Duty Free, a subsidiary of leading global travel retailer Dufry, has won a new concession contract to operate the tax- and duty-free store at Teesside International Airport (UK) for a period of 12 years. Teesside International Airport, located in Darlington North East England, was recently taken into public ownership and is targeting an additional 1.4 million passengers to pass through its doors by 2029, adding to the 148,000 travellers welcomed in 2019. With the newly won concession, Dufry further consolidates its footprint in the UK, where it currently operates duty-free shops at 25 airports.

Work on the development of the new 173 m2 walk-through store will begin shortly and is due to be completed by July, ready to meet the demand as passenger numbers recover. Teesside International Airport has recently secured increased flights to several international destinations including Palma, Alicante, Corfu and Bulgaria, with operators such as Ryanair and TUI. Therefore, to maximise the opportunity presented from 1st January 2021 with the Government's reintroduction of duty-free purchases for all passengers departing the UK, the retail focus in the new store will be on the core categories of liquor and tobacco, along with an extensive range of beauty brands and a selection of accessories.

Commenting on the new contract Fred Creighton, Chief Operating Officer in the UK said, "The team at Teesside International airport have exciting long term plans for the airport, linked to the increased flight schedules anticipated as well as the current overhaul of their security operations and other airport facilities. We are delighted to be part of this new chapter in the airport's story and will deliver a tax- and duty-free store that takes shopping to the next level for all passengers visiting the airport this summer."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "I'm delighted to welcome World Duty Free to our airport to offer passengers a fantastic range of items in our brand new shop. This is, in some ways, the final piece of the puzzle in our terminal revamp. We've updated check-in desks and security to make passing through easier and more stress-free than ever before, created new food and drink options and lounges to relax in. We've also worked with local companies not just to transform the building and help us carry out this work, but to also on another store showcasing the best of the region. But every airport worth its salt has a duty-free store and by working with World Duty Free, we can provide yet another brilliant draw for people looking to fly from their local airport, complementing our ever-growing list of international summer destinations."

For further information, please contact:

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 64 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.

