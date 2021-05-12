Early Equity Plc - AGM update

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

AGM Update

The Directors of Early Equity are providing the following update on the Company's forthcoming AGM.

Further to the announcement of 22 April 2021, giving notice that the AGM will be held on Thursday 20 May 2021, each shareholder was sent a copy of the AGM circular together with a personalised unique proxy form, so as to protect the integrity of the outcome of the AGM. The Company engaged the services of a mailing house who arranged for the postage of the circulars and proxy forms to all the shareholders.

Last week the Company was contacted by a number of shareholders stating that the hard copies of these documents had not yet arrived at their addresses and requesting that an electronic version of the proxy form be sent to them. Given the unique nature of each proxy form, the Company could not provide a blank version to those shareholders so having taken legal advice the Directors sent personalised electronic proxy forms to those shareholders and agreed that these could be returned electronically to the Company's registrar subject to each shareholder giving their consent to electronic communication.

Subsequently, the Company has received a large number of similar requests from shareholders, currently numbering over 450. Most requests have taken the form of an identical letter and the vast majority have been sent from one of a small number of email addresses. With the limited amount of time remaining until the AGM, the Company is unable to verify that these requests are valid. To ensure there is no suggestion of (or actual performance of) concerted and attempted manipulation of the outcome of the resolutions being proposed at the AGM the Company will not accept any proxy forms submitted by e-mail. To ensure that proxy votes are counted correctly and accurately, original hard copy proxy forms need to be completed, signed and returned to;

Share Registrars Ltd, The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey, United Kingdom, GU9 7DR

These must be received by Share Registrars Ltd no later than 16.00 p.m.18 May 2021.

Alternatively, shareholders who hold their shares in an uncertified form may use CREST, as set out within the AGM Notice, to submit their proxies electronically. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended). The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.