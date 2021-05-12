GAF Energy has announced plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in California. It currently produces BIPV panels in South Korea.From pv magazine USA GAF Energy, a shingled solar module manufacturer, has announced plans to move production out of Asia to a new facility in California, as it continues to develop technology to integrate solar panels with roof shingles. It currently produces building-integrated solar products in South Korea. However, it plans to move production later this year to a newly renovated, 112,000-square-foot factory in San Jose, California. The facility will employ about ...

