Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Stuttgart
12.05.21
08:19 Uhr
0,359 Euro
-0,013
-3,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3790,43309:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2021 | 08:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Wednesday 9 June 2021 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.


The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.

Aberdeen, 12 May 2021




For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR AGM Notice 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52914353-6c65-48a3-a57f-87513474ebe9)

AWILCO DRILLING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.