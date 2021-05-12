AUBAY: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Aubay announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report.

The 2020 Annual Report is a free translation of selected sections of a reproduction of the official French version of the the "Document d'enregistrement universel" produced in XHTML and available on our website https://www.aubay.com.

This document can be viewed on the company's website on the investor page https://www.aubay.com

It can also be downloaded free of charge from the website or requested by telephone on +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 or by e-mail at equipecommunication@aubay.com.

Eventually, all documents are available at the company's headquarters at 13, rue Louis Pasteur 92100 Boulogne Billancourt and, in view of the current context related to COVID-19, on the company's website at the following address: www.aubay.com

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,673 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €426.4 million in 2020.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Nicolas Bouchez - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: nbouchez@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWycY8qaY2nKmGqbl8dql2KXbWdkxJbHapWYnJNtZ5udm5tiyGlqaZXIZm9ql2Zv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69219-press-release-availablity-of-the-2020-annual-report-eng-002.pdf