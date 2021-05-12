TCF Online 2021 is the flagship event in banking with keynotes from PayPal, Barclays and Varo, plus over 50 live and on-demand sessions and 50 industry speakers

10,000 banking business leaders and technologists to attend the two-day interactive, free, virtual event 26-27 May

Join TCF Online to find out first hand about Temenos' latest innovation in Cloud and AI, see the latest demos and hear banking Changemakers share their insights

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that 10,000 business leaders and technologists will come together on 26 27 May at TCF Online 2021, the flagship event in banking. The two-day interactive, online-only event will feature keynotes from PayPal, Barclays and Varo, plus over 50 live and on-demand sessions and 50 industry speakers inspired by a shared mission to make banking better, together. Register for this free to attend event.

Powered by new technologies such as Cloud, AI and SaaS, banks of all sizes can deliver customer experiences that are better, faster and smarter. They can also achieve hyper-efficient cost models to deliver more value to their customers and leverage open ecosystems to enhance and extend their offering. At TCF Online 2021, Temenos will unveil game-changing innovations enabling banks to simplify their operations, innovate and collaborate at speed and digitally transform faster than ever before.

At TCF Online 2021, attendees from over 150 countries will also hear from some of the most influential industry experts in the financial sector, including:

Ryan Prichard, VP, CTO of Global Credit, PayPal , on the latest innovations in payments, including how PayPal is disrupting the market with its new buy now, pay later product enabled by Temenos technology.

, on the latest innovations in payments, including how PayPal is disrupting the market with its new buy now, pay later product enabled by Temenos technology. Ashok Vaswani, CEO of Consumer Banking and Payments, Barclays, on the importance of banks being purpose-led and playing a greater role in the economy and society in a post-pandemic world.

on the importance of banks being purpose-led and playing a greater role in the economy and society in a post-pandemic world. Colin Walsh, Founder and CEO, Varo , a year on after making history as the first fintech in the U.S. to obtain a national banking license, on making banking more accessible and inclusive for all.

, a year on after making history as the first fintech in the U.S. to obtain a national banking license, on making banking more accessible and inclusive for all. Jim Marous, co-publisher of The Financial Brand and top 100 influencer, on how banks can humanize their customer experience in a digital world and joining him on the virtual stage, Chris Parker, Co-CEO of Partners Federal Credit Union.

and top 100 influencer, on how banks can humanize their customer experience in a digital world and joining him on the virtual stage, Chris Parker, Co-CEO of Partners Federal Credit Union. Eric Purdum, General Manager, DXC on its collaboration with Temenos and accelerating the digital transformation for large tier-1 banks.

on its collaboration with Temenos and accelerating the digital transformation for large tier-1 banks. David Hornery, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Judo, on the future for challenger banks and Judo's unique approach to the SME market in Australia.

on the future for challenger banks and Judo's unique approach to the SME market in Australia. Barri Maggott, CEO, Curo Fund Services, on the digital transformation journey in funds administration.

on the digital transformation journey in funds administration. AndMax Chuard, CEO of Temenos, on the once-in-a-generation opportunity digital presents for banking, unveiling Temenos' latest innovations in cloud and AI that will propel the industry forward.

Max Chuard, CEO, Temenos, said: "The urgency for change in banking has never been greater. Consumers and business customers demand and expect fast, frictionless, personalized experiences. Covid-19 has accelerated the trend towards digital banking and new technologies such as Cloud, AI and SaaS make the business case for transformation compelling. Yet while challengers are innovating and launching rapidly on modern technology stacks, legacy systems are still holding banks back. Temenos technology gives all banks the freedom, agility and speed to innovate and adapt to changing customer behavior, business and regulatory change. At TCF Online 2021, our community of thousands will hear about the latest innovations and how together we will make banking better."

TCF Online brings the key announcements, customer insights and latest software demonstrations from Temenos. To register for this free-to-attend event, visit www.temenos.com/events/tcf-online-2021.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

