Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Start process of engaging a new CFO

In May SpareBank 1 SMN will begin its formal search for a new chief financial officer to succeed Kjell Fordal who is due to retire in 2022. Mr Fordal heads the business line Group Finance and Governance in the SpareBank 1 SMN group. The aim is to have a new CFO in place in the fourth quarter of the current year.

"We have strengthened our economics and finance unit which now has overarching responsibility for corporate governance, and services all SpareBank 1 SMN's business lines. We are therefore seeking candidates with solid financial experience, preferably from stock exchange listed companies, to head up this unit," says group CEO Jan-Frode Janson.

Kjell Fordal will reach age 65 in 2022, after 40 years with SpareBank 1 SMN - for most of this time as CFO.

"It is important for us to ensure good continuity in the top management. Kjell Fordal will retain his role until we have found the right candidate to take over. We are thus in no hurry, but hope to have a new CFO in place in the course of the fourth quarter of the current year," says Mr Janson.

