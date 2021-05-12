VOLUNTIS: Voluntis receives CE Mark for new version of Oleena with expanded clinical intelligence

New regulatory approval in the European Union for an enhanced version of Oleena extending its patient decision support algorithms

New version now authorized for marketing in the United States and the European Union

13th regulatory clearance (worldwide) obtained by Voluntis for a digital therapeutic

Cambridge (USA), Paris (France), May 12, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CET - Voluntis (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, today announced that it has received the CE mark for a new version of Oleena featuring expanded clinical intelligence.

Oleena, digital therapeutic for people with cancer

Oleena is Voluntis' proprietary digital therapeutic that supports patients in the self-management of their symptoms in combination with a wide range of cancer treatments, while allowing healthcare teams to remotely monitor the progress of the disease. It is based on the Theraxium platform developed by Voluntis, which also serves as the foundation for the digital therapeutics the company is co-developing with pharmaceutical partners.

As a reminder, Oleena was the first digital therapeutic in oncology based on the Theraxium platform to receive regulatory approval in the European Union as announced in the November 16, 2020 press release.

Oleena's new version sets a new standard for digital therapeutics in oncology

The new version of Oleena embeds new clinical algorithms that provide decision support recommendations to patients. It is designed to facilitate self-management of an increased number of symptoms that people with cancer may experience along their treatment journey.

This new CE-marked version of Oleena, a Class IIa medical device in Europe, is also authorized for marketing in the United States. The new symptom management modules are also available to Voluntis' pharmaceutical partners through the Theraxium platform.

"Thanks to this CE mark, the thirteenth regulatory clearance obtained by Voluntis, we are once again demonstrating our ability to rapidly conform our innovations, supported by our ISO 13485 and MDSAP certified quality management system, to the regulatory requirements of the markets in which we intend to increase our presence," said Pierre Leurent, CEO. "Through this continuous effort of innovation, we are proud to enable people with cancer to benefit from increasingly personalized and efficient day-to-day support along the way of their treatment. »

"Clinical algorithms are the active ingredients of our digital therapeutics" said Genevieve d'Orsay, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "With this new version of Oleena, we are delighted to introduce a smarter daily companion for people with cancer that also aims to help care teams by simplifying treatment management. We believe patient-centric digital solutions can go beyond electronic PROs[1], by promoting self-management and individualized interventions."

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms.

Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Voluntis Group and its business, including its prospects and product development. Voluntis believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 2020 Half-year Financial Report and the 2020 Annual Financial Report published by Voluntis on September 29, 2020 and April 22, 2021, respectively, copies of which are available on the Group's website (www.voluntis.com), and on changes in economic conditions, financial markets and markets in which Voluntis is present. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Voluntis or that Voluntis does not consider material at this time. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to differ materially from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. Voluntis disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

[1] Patient Reported Outcomes

