EML is one of the companies on the first Crown Commercial Service Voucher Schemes framework of its kind in the United Kingdom.

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is honoured to be part of a new framework now available to quickly and efficiently set up voucher schemes to support citizens in the UK, particularly in times of need. The Voucher Schemes framework (RM6255) gives access to voucher-based solutions to meet a wide range of citizen needs and is the first of its kind.

Lee Britton, CEO Europe at EML, said: 'We're delighted to be a supplier on this first framework for the UK. The fully managed service includes the design, implementation and management of schemes tailored to specific needs. That could be grocery or non-grocery vouchers for people in need or rewards for survey completions. As standard, vouchers are issued as e-vouchers and are 'closed-loop,' commonly known as gift cards. We look forward to working hard to put schemes in place that meet the particular needs of recipients.'

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

