GMP Creative Certifications Reinforce Ad-Lib.io's Rapid Global Expansion

Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands, today announced that it has been certified as a Google Marketing Platform (GMP) Partner in Spain, bringing Ad-Lib.io its sixth creative certification as it continues to extend its footprint across the globe.

The GMP Creative Certification in Spain affirms that Ad-Lib.io has demonstrated the ability to work within Google's best practices and technology, and reinforces that its next-generation Creative Management Platform upholds high standards of service for creative design and process management. The certification reaffirms Ad-Lib.io's successful client track record and its expertise across key capabilities including coding, asset delivery, and client services. The certification gives Ad-Lib.io early access to product releases and announcements, and to a variety of other Google program resources.

"As the advertising industry emerges from a difficult year, advertisers are pushed to make their creative workflow more efficient while ensuring their ads stand out and perform well," said Adit Abhyankar, CEO of Ad-Lib.io. "As a Google Marketing Platform Partner certified on the Creative tools, Ad-Lib.io offers advertisers in Spain on Google's tech stack, the ability to easily and quickly build and activate content at scale, across formats and channels. Ad-Lib.io has been a trusted Google Partner since our founding in 2017 and we will continue to lead the way for advertisers that seek to produce and optimize relevant creative at scale."

"As Google and its customers continue to find new ways to work together, partners like Ad-Lib.io are an important part of our ecosystem as they got certified." according to Jose Maria Perez Sastre, Partnerships Manager at Google. "We are pleased that Ad-Lib.io continues to grow its presence and customers in Spain. We have seen great success already working together on clients in the region and we look forward to the continuing partnership in Spain and in other markets around the globe."

This milestone strengthens Ad-Lib.io's capability for customers working with the Google Marketing Platform in Spain and globally, as marketers seek solution providers that operate in the markets they serve. One partner with multi-region certifications, Ad-Lib.io is also a GMP Creative Partner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Dubai, Australia and Singapore.

"I'm very excited by the launch of another Google-certified market in Spain!" said Oli Marlow Thomas, founder of Ad-Lib.io. "This accompanies the awesome news that Ad-Lib.io DE is now up and running with former Googler Felix Derkum leading the charge. Ad-Lib.io is pushing into all parts of Europe."

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-Lib.io's customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. The venture-backed company -- recognized as a 2021 Start Up of the Year by Campaign Magazine -- was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution. Ad-Lib.io is headquartered in London, UK with offices in North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

