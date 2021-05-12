Supply shortages and price increases slowed solar stocks in April, writes Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. In the United States, however, new policies promise to foster growth in the second half of the year.From pv magazine 05/2021 In the month of April, the Invesco Solar ETF, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, underperformed relative to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) decreased 8.7%, while the S&P 500 and DJIA increased 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively. The top five solar stocks in the U.S. market that posted the largest losses ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...