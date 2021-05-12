GridGain Systems: GridGain Publishes Full Conference Schedule for Ignite Summit

Speakers from industry-leading companies including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction, and cloud computing to discuss how Apache Ignite solves the world's most complex data and computational challenges

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache Ignitedistributed database, today published the full conference schedule for the first Ignite Summit , a virtual event taking place on May 25, 2021. Speakers from industry-leading companies including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction, cloud computing and more will discuss how Apache Ignite delivers the performance and scale required to address the world's most challenging computational and hybrid transactional/analytical processing requirements. This global conference will feature a variety of live sessions throughout the day to align with workday schedules in the EMEA, APAC and the Americas time zones.



"The adoption of Apache Ignite continues to soar, which means we have an ever-growing number of powerful use cases across diverse industries," said Denis Magda, Apache Ignite PMC and GridGain VP of Developer Relations. "Bioinformatics companies are using Ignite to discover new drugs and treatments, including for COVID-19. Financial services companies and banks perform risk analyses and make portfolio management decisions in real-time. Cloud vendors use Ignite to make their services more secure and elastic at global scale. Transportation and logistics companies prepare and update logistics and movement plans in real-time. And telco companies upgrading to 5G infrastructure are using Ignite as a backbone of their technology stack. These examples are an important indicator of just how far Ignite has reached into the core of critical infrastructure around the world, and the Ignite Summit is the perfect opportunity to take a deep dive into some of these use cases."

"Digitization has created the opportunity to solve complex medical problems and improve the lives of people on a global scale -- if we can find a way to efficiently process all the data being generated," said Rohit Jain, Engineering Lead, Molecular Analytics at biomedical knowledge company nference, who will be speaking at the conference. "nference is pushing the limits of data analysis by creating a discordance of insights computed from differentiated knowledge bases at scale, allowing scientists and physicians to quickly answer questions that involve statistical computation involving hundreds of gigabytes of numerical data. Apache Ignite enables us to do this by providing a horizontally scalable framework that allows us to define different statistical analyses and execute them on terabytes of numerical data in real time, without movement of data."

Ignite Summit General Sessions

Building a Live Geospatial Analytics Platform for Construction Productivity with Apache Ignite - Raymond Wilson, Solution Architect at Trimble

Building Serverless Reactive Systems Using Apache Ignite - Branimir Angelov, Co-founder and CTO of Kubo; Software Architecture Consultant in Obecto; and Member of Comrade Cooperative

How-to For Building High-Performance Python Applications for Apache Ignite - Ivan Daschinsky, Senior Software Engineer at SberTech

Avoiding the Pitfalls in Horizontally Scaling a Legacy High-Load Application With the Help of Apache Ignite - Ivan Fedorenkov, Software Developer at Devexperts

Apache Ignite Success Story: How Ignite Fuels the High-Throughput Messaging in Sentienz Akiro - Ravi Teja Chilukuri, CTO of Sentienz

Delivering Low-Code Machine Learning Powered by Ignite ML - Courtney Robinson, CEO of Hypi

Architectural Deep-Dive Integrating Systems With Millions of Subscribers: Health & Fitness Industry - Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect at 24 Hour Fitness



Lightning Talks

How nference.ai Leverages Apache Ignite for Distributed Analytics in the Bioinformatics Domain - Rohit Jain, Engineering Lead, Molecular Analytics at nference

Ignite 3: The Future of the Apache Ignite Platform - Valentin Kulichenko, Director of Product Management at GridGain

Omni-Channel Digital-Service Platform With Real-Time Customer Data - Pedro Cardoso, Fullstack Developer and Systems Analyst at Banco do Brasil



Event Summary

What: Virtual Ignite Summit

When: May 25, 2021

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a standalone distributed in-memory database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain developed and donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation.

