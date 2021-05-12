Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
12.05.21
08:03 Uhr
PR Newswire
12.05.2021 | 09:22
Sentica has sold its shareholding in Solteq Plc

HELSINKI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a press release issued by Sentica Partners Oy ("Sentica") today, the funds managed by Sentica, consisting of Sentica Buyout III Ky and Sentica Buyout III Co-Investment Ky, have sold all of their shareholdings in Solteq Plc ("Solteq"). Sentica has sold today a total of 4,801,293 shares in Solteq to a group of institutional investors at a price of EUR 4.70 per share. Sold shares represent about 24.75 percent of Solteq Plc's shares.

Distribution

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Further information

CEO Olli Väätäinen
Tel: +358 50 557 8111
E-mail: olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

About Solteq:

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, industry, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs 600 professionals.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/sentica-has-sold-its-shareholding-in-solteq-plc,c3345892

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3345892/1416689.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
