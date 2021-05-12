Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
12.05.2021
MSCI ESG Research Recognises PhosAgro's Leading Position in Its Global ESG Rating

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) 
MSCI ESG Research Recognises PhosAgro's Leading Position in Its Global ESG Rating 
12-May-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
For Immediate Release 12 May 2021

Moscow - MSCI ESG Research has upgraded PhosAgro's sustainability rating from BBB to A, underscoring the Company's leading position among Russian companies and among global producers of mineral fertilizers.

MSCI ESG Research assigns its ratings to global publicly traded companies and a range of private companies, assessing their environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) risks and their ability to manage those risks relative to competitors. Detailed information on MSCI ESG ratings is available here.

PhosAgro's rating was upgraded to A because of the Company's positive results in the area of sustainable development and its mainstreaming of advanced ESG practices in its strategy and day-to-day operations.

"We are especially proud of the fact that a respected agency such as MSCI ESG has rated PhosAgro as one of the global leaders in sustainable development. We have been taking a comprehensive and systematic approach to the introduction of ESG principles in our operations: in 2020, the Board of Directors approved climate and water strategies and adopted as the basis a low-carbon transition plan, which includes measures to reduce our own emissions and emissions in our value chain, and also to improve the energy efficiency of our production facilities and infrastructure.

"Moreover, PhosAgro published a report for the first time in 2020 in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Thus, by taking a responsible approach to doing business, PhosAgro has confirmed its commitment to achieving global ESG goals," said Andrey Guryev, PhosAgro's CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

PhosAgro has also received several other high ratings from leading sustainability agencies. In 2020, Sustainalytics upgraded PhosAgro's ESG rating from 43.5 to 26.9, which is one of the best ESG risk management ratings in the Russian market. CDP, a respected research firm in the area of climate responsibility metrics, upgraded PhosAgro's rating from C to B-. In a rating by Institutional Investor, one of the world's leading financial publications, PhosAgro was ranked first in six categories, including Environmental, Social and Management Responsibility Metrics.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

© 2021 Dow Jones News
