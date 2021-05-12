NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in NIBE (88/21)

The following information is based on a press release from NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE) published on May 11, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIBE held on May 11, 2021, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NIBE (NIBE). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859134