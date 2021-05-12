Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJP8 ISIN: SE0008321293 Ticker-Symbol: NJBC 
Tradegate
12.05.21
10:43 Uhr
32,430 Euro
+1,120
+3,58 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,50032,71011:10
32,54032,64011:10
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2021 | 09:41
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in NIBE (88/21)

The following information is based on a press release from NIBE Industrier AB
(NIBE) published on May 11, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIBE held on May 11, 2021, approved a stock
split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new
ordinary shares (4:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross
return forwards/futures in NIBE (NIBE). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859134
NIBE INDUSTRIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.