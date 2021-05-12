DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 231.4902 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5770581 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 104504 EQS News ID: 1195615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

