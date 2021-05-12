New customers span consumer goods, technology, logistics, and healthcare industries

Keelvar the leading global provider of intelligent sourcing automation solutions announced it has achieved record customer acquisition and revenue growth over the past four months. Seventeen new global enterprises have selected the company's SaaS solutions for sourcing optimization and intelligent sourcing automation.

The most recent group of global customers span industries including food and beverage manufacturing; technology, IT products and communications; healthcare and medical supplies; diversified manufacturing; and freight and logistics services.

"It's particularly pleasing to be winning new customers who are category leaders in their respective industries. From large technology giants to the world's most famous beer brand, Keelvar is supporting initiatives to create immense value and innovation for strategic and tactical sourcing activities," said Alan Holland, CEO and founder of Keelvar. "A core value for us is a determined focus on customer success, and these customers make it clear that procurement teams today seek solutions that will help them drive better business outcomes amidst many challenges, disruptions, and corporate goals."

Several of Keelvar's newest customers for sourcing solutions in various industries include Carlsberg A/S; Lesaffre; Glanbia plc.; Hitachi ABB Power Grids; Leggett Platt; Advanced Logistics Optimization through Engineering (ALOE) Group; and ArcBest.

Keelvar also saw a number of existing customers expand their plans for product adoption across more use cases in the enterprise, in addition to triple-digit growth in the number of sourcing events run on the Keelvar platform year-over-year.

Keelvar's products help procurement teams optimize and automate more sourcing decisions. Its Sourcing Optimizer platform lets customers make better supplier award decisions that consider a combination of cost and non-price factors, such as sustainability, supplier incumbency and reliability, conditional or bundled offers, delivery speed and more. Its Sourcing Automation products are category-intelligent bots that automate many of the tasks of a sourcing event, enabling higher efficiency and quality at scale. The company recently introduced its Sourcing Automation bots for Ocean and Air Freight.

Keelvar has also deepened its customer success and training services to support this growth, with the launch of the KEELVARSITY flexible online learning platform that offers sourcing optimization certifications for users.

For more information on Keelvar and its customers, visit www.keelvar.com/resources.

About Keelvar

Keelvar is moving procurement forward with its best-in-breed software for intelligent sourcing optimization and automation, designed for easy adoption, scale, and productivity. Keelvar's SaaS-based award-winning products utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, and category expertise to deliver purpose-built solutions that are delivering results for blue-chip global companies and mid-sized enterprises. Customers are turning to Keelvar to advance their strategic sourcing journey spanning logistics, packaging, direct materials, and indirect spends. That momentum has resulted in Keelvar receiving $18 million in Series A funding in June 2020 and steady growth of its team worldwide, with headquarters in Cork, Ireland. Visit www.keelvar.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005065/en/

Contacts:

Tori Vichroski

keelvar@corporateink.com