SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider today announces the appointment of Peter Dehaan, as New Business Director for Cash Liquidity Management supporting Financial Institutions, their treasuries and key stakeholders with the delivery of real-time cash and liquidity management solutions. This will enable clients to better manage the evolving regulatory requirements and stress testing obligations.

Peter has over 20 years of experience in banking. Prior to working at SmartStream he was at Lloyds Bank for over 7 years managing treasury and liquidity services for various sectors in the Commercial Bank, under the Global Transaction Banking umbrella. Previous to this, he was at Citibank for almost 16 years in a number of roles, including product management and correspondent banking within Global Transaction Services.

Peter Dehaan, New Business Director for Cash Liquidity Management, SmartStream, says: "This is a great time to join SmartStream as they continue to grow in the treasury space. I admire their strategic focus on new technology innovations that have proved great value to the industry. As cash and liquidity management systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated and with firms prioritising projects to meet regulatory requirements, my goal will be to help financial institutions achieve improved operational efficiencies, on a global basis".

Peter Dehaan will report to Nadeem Shamim, Head of Cash and Liquidity Management at SmartStream, who states: "Peter's industry experience in the treasury space is a perfect complement to the team, and we are delighted to have him on board. In discussion with our clients, the banks are becoming savvy in their capacity to monitor liquidity in real-time, but also more crucially, there is a big focus on transparency into the various calculations behind the numbers for regulatory reporting purposes. Together as a team and now with Peter joining, we are more confident than ever with helping the banks respond to operational and industry pressures".

About SmartStream Technologies

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

