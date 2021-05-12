Europe's leader in cloud contact centre technology, Content Guru, today announced its exciting new partnership with prominent British managed-services provider, Wavenet. The move is part of Content Guru's ongoing strategy of integrating with high-value partners in key markets.

Content Guru and Wavenet's new alliance is built upon a shared mission to deliver outstanding and transformational communications technology to organisations across the UK. With over 15 years' experience in delivering Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) to organisations in every sector, from healthcare to finance, Content Guru is expanding its worldwide operations to meet fast-growing demand for cloud-based omnichannel customer engagement and experience solutions.

A trusted provider for any organisation transforming their contact centre and customer experience offering, Content Guru is a perfect match for Wavenet, which is positioned as an innovative, established and respected provider of telecoms and technology solutions.

Content Guru's cutting-edge solutions have enabled its customers' mission-critical services to keep going through unprecedented strain. These customers include the National Health Service (NHS), UK Power Networks and Rail Delivery Group. Meanwhile, Wavenet has equipped customers including DVLA, NHS and National Lottery Heritage Fund with state-of-the-art solutions to enhance their operations.

Philip Grannum, Chief Commercial Officer at Wavenet said: "Wavenet is thrilled to have Content Guru on board as a partner alongside some of the top technology providers on the planet. We pride ourselves on providing the very best data, voice, contact centre, IT and technology services to over 8,000 enterprise and SME customers, and we are looking forward to what we can achieve using our combined expertise."

Wavenet can now announce that it has been selected by the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to transform its contact centre using Content Guru's award-winning storm cloud solution. storm will enable the DVLA to achieve its vision of an exceptional customer service experience. Features include workforce optimisation, unified communications and full PCI-DSS compliance for secure payment processing.

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of Content Guru, added: "The synergy between Content Guru and Wavenet, and our businesses' combined 35 years' experience, make us ideal partners to deliver best-in-class contact centre solutions to organisations throughout the UK. Working with Wavenet will help grow our already substantial UK customer-base. Being awarded such a major contract by the DVLA, to digitalize its contact centre, is testament to the strength of our partnership's proposition. We are really excited for our storm solution to be used by the DVLA, and many other organisations, as we move forward with Wavenet."

About Content Guru

One of the world's largest suppliers of cloud contact centre technology, Content Guru's award-winning Customer Engagement and Experience solutions are used by hundreds of leading enterprise and government organisations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-native omni-channel CCaaS solution, storm, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every user, seamlessly. storm is deployed in mission-critical applications across Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm include Sodexo, Chubb, Serco and NHS England.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP

About Wavenet

Formed in 2000, Wavenet has grown through the last two decades to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of businesses and enterprises across the UK. Wavenet is a managed service provider and has long-standing partnerships with some of the top technology providers on the planet. Wavenet is a Premier Certified Cisco Partner, Microsoft Partner and holds Platinum Partner status with Mitel, Five9 and Silver Peak, acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

Providing data, voice, contact centre, IT and technology services to over 8,000 SME and enterprise customers, Wavenet has offices in Solihull, Chester, Norwich, Cardiff, St Albans and Nottingham and employs over 200 people, including more than 100 trained support staff and engineers. For further information, visit: www.wavenetuk.com

