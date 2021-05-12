The new innovation-center in Germany, along with a geographically distributed team, will expand collaboration with customers and users across Europe

ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in offering a cloud-based data intelligence platform for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) transformation; and Operational Risk Management (ORM) announced today that the company has established its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The new headquarters will play a key role in facilitating collaboration with customers, co-innovating solutions specific to local needs, and enabling even stronger customer success engagement at more than 15,000 customer locations across Europe.

Strategic Drivers for Growth and Expansion in Europe

The 28-member European Union (EU) block has a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, as well as to workplace health and safety. In December 2019, countries in the region adopted the European Green Deal a set of policy initiatives that aim to ensure that there are no net new emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and that the regional economy is decoupled from resource use.

Similarly, in the second quarter of 2021, EU countries will present a new Occupational Safety and Health Strategic Framework for the period 2021-27, to update protection standards for workers and tackle both traditional and new work-related risks. Work-related accidents and illnesses lead to an estimated annual loss of around 3.3% of GDP in the EU. Over the past decade, the European occupational safety and health (OSH) policy framework and rules have contributed to considerably improving working conditions. The incidence rate of fatal accidents at work has fallen by nearly 30%1

Reflecting the strategic focus and importance Europe places on EHS areas, the region accounts for more than 25% of the global EHS software market and is the second-largest market after North America. According to estimates published by Verdantix2, an independent research and advisory firm, the European market for EHS software will grow by an overall 70% or a CAGR of 11.2%, from $379 million in 2021 to reach $645 million by 2026.

ProcessMAP's Strong Foundation in Europe

ProcessMAP already has a strong presence in Europe with more than 60 Fortune 1000 companies with more than 15,000 locations in most countries across Europe. ProcessMAP's European customers include some of the largest automotive manufacturers, leading multinational diversified engineering and industrial manufacturing companies, and many chemicals, pharma, and consumer products companies among others.

The company's customer base and platform adoption have experienced phenomenal growth over the past five years with more than 400% increase in driving digital transformation in numerous key EHS processes.

ProcessMAP Europe Team

ProcessMAP's European headquarters in Eschborn will leverage the advantage of its proximity to Frankfurt, one of the most vibrant business centers in all of Europe, to tap into highly qualified talent, and serve both local and international customers. The current team will be expanded with professionals having experience in HSE, ESG, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health and Wellness, and regulatory compliance to support ProcessMAP's growing customer base in Europe.

Comments on the News

"ProcessMAP's enterprise-grade EHS solutions help drive the EHS digital transformation for organizations across the world. The company has been recognized as a "Leader" for five times in our flagship Green Quadrant report on EHS Software, with most recently in 2021," said William Pennington, EHS Research Director, Verdantix. "Now, with ProcessMAP's new European headquarters, the company will be able to further strengthen its collaboration with local customers and accelerate their journey towards offering a safe and healthy work environment to their employees," he added.

"ProcessMAP's expansion into Europe underscores our commitment to collaborate and innovate with our customers, across all geographies, accelerate the digital transformation of their EHS initiatives, proactively mitigate workplace health and safety risks, and foster a safety-first culture," said Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation.

ProcessMAP has a long history of supporting customer operations across Europe. We are in the process of growing our European team to proactively support our 15,000 existing customer locations as well as to accelerate the HSE digital transformation for new customers," said Harold Gubnitsky, President of ProcessMAP Corporation.

1 European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan (2021)

2 Verdantix, Market Size And Forecast: EHS Software 2020-2026 (Global), February 2021

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety and quality, operational excellence, smart buildings, as well as ESG sustainability technologies. Through our research and advisory services, we help corporate managers, investors, technology executives and service firm leaders to make robust, fact-based decisions. We are committed to delivering objective, timely and accurate analysis to help our clients succeed.

Visit https://www.verdantix.com/ to learn more.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP is the leading EHS process and data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance, and ensure safety. ProcessMAP's analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency, and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.

