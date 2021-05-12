HotelRunner Recognized as Top Connectivity Provider by Expedia Group

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / HotelRunner, the leading sales channel management platform and B2B network, today announced their status as an Elite Connectivity Partner, the highest designation available in Expedia Group's Connectivity Partner Program. The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers - including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors - for maintaining high-quality connections and helping lodging properties grow their business on the Expedia Group marketplace.

The Elite Connectivity Partner designation is awarded to an exclusive group of top-performing Expedia Group lodging connectivity providers, including HotelRunner, who offer the highest-quality software connection to the Expedia Group marketplace and comprehensive functionality. To be eligible for Elite status, Expedia Group connectivity providers are rated on several technical and performance criteria to ensure they:

Enable a wide range of tools and capabilities in the Expedia Group marketplace.

Provide a quality Expedia Group connection with a reliable user experience.

Streamline the Expedia Group onboarding experience with high-quality support for properties.

Maintain a strong portfolio of high-performing properties in the Expedia Group marketplace.

"Our Elite Connectivity Partners are leaders in the industry, demonstrated by their innovative technology efforts to ensure their customers perform on our platform and clear understanding of traveler needs," said Lisa Chen, Vice President, Global Lodging Connectivity & Solutions at Expedia Group. "By choosing to work with HotelRunner, an Elite Connectivity Partner, lodging property managers can be confident in a high-quality connection that will empower them to perform at their best in the Expedia Group marketplace."

Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner at HotelRunner, said, "We have a strong and constantly growing partnership with the Expedia Group. On our way to achieving the Elite Connectivity Partner status, we have connected thousands of new properties to the Expedia Group, and we have worked together intensively to ensure that our existing properties benefit from this partnership in the best and most beneficial way possible for them. We are delighted that HotelRunner's state-of-the-art technology and dedicated team have been awarded by the Expedia Group worldwide. We look forward to the new era of our partnership."

As a part of its designation, HotelRunner will work together with the Expedia Group on the new tools and features, also piloting and integrating these into their platform. HotelRunner team will also work directly with Expedia Group's leadership team, providing feedback and helping shape future products and technology solutions.

Media Contact

Andrew Gogus

media@hotelrunner.com

About HotelRunner

HotelRunner is a distribution platform and B2B network for accommodations and travel agencies to find, contract, connect and transact with each other online. HotelRunner has more than 41,000 accommodation partners and over 150 travel agency partners from 193 countries. HotelRunner is Expedia Elite Partner, Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner, Airbnb Software Partner, Agoda Innovative Supplier, Oracle Gold, Hotelbeds, and Google Hotel Ads Partner.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group, Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com, and Expedia Cruises.

