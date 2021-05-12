Entelgy Accelerates Time-to-Payment by 35% Using Appian RPA

Appian Low-code Automation Platform transforms billing workflows and reduces average collection time by 20 days

MADRID, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that business and technology consultancy Entelgy deployed its first application on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform in just two weeks. Using Appian RPA , Entelgy transformed its customer billing workflows and accelerated the company's time between invoicing and payment by 35%. The entirely automated process also reduces errors in invoice validation across regions, currencies, and tax schemes, enabling 98% of invoices to be processed without human intervention.

"Our challenge was to achieve greater efficiency in invoice management, avoiding errors and speeding up the process, and we were convinced that RPA was the solution", says Miguel Ángel Barrio, Head of Entelgy Digital. "This automation of tasks is the start of a new and greater value-added contribution to business processes".

With a presence in eight countries and more than 1,900 professionals, Entelgy (also known as The BusinessTech Consultancy) is a global accelerator of digital transformation helping clients remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. Entelgy Digital facilitates the discovery, adoption, consolidation and maintenance of new technologies that drive the business, with a focus on asset security.

By orchestrating people, existing systems, data, bots, and AI in a single workflow, Entelgy uses Appian to achieve complete, end-to-end automation of the billing process. When invoices arrive, bots create an audit and control file to notify the finance team, separating them into invoices that have been issued correctly, and those requiring verification from a human administrator.

According to Manuel Ruiz, Head of Cloud, Automation & OSS at Entelgy Digital: "At Entelgy, we face both the technical challenge of transforming an invoicing process, and the challenge of transforming people. Implementing RPA has freed our financial team from repetitive tasks and allowed them to dedicate their efforts to higher value work. Demonstrably reduced errors and increased speed have given our invoicing teams peace of mind. And we have the added benefit of happier employees who see the work they do as less bureaucratic and more modern, agile and digital."

Víctor Ayllón, Automation VP at Appian, commented: "Although Entelgy approached us with a complex process to automate, together we have deployed an effective, complete solution - and in just two weeks. It has unlocked a significant reduction in payment collection times, as well as creating reusable libraries, baking in further automation to optimize development time on future projects".

Watch this video or read the full case study to hear more from Entelgy about how Appian has transformed the billing process.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build applications and workflows quickly, with a low-code automation platform. By combining people, technologies and data into a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve the customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

About Entelgy

Entelgy, The BusinessTech Consultancy, is a transformation accelerator for those who need to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. Its main objective is to bring maximum value to its customers in the discovery, adoption, consolidation and maintenance of new technologies that drive their business, always cyber-protecting their assets.

Entelgy is a global company driven by people, with a business model of sustained long-term development, 1,900 professionals, and a presence in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the USA.

For more information, visit www.entelgy.com .

