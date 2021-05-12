The Swiss federal government has also decided to improve the bureaucratic procedures for the installation of solar PV systems.From pv magazine Germany The Swiss Federal Council has earmarked CHF 470 million (US$521 million) for solar rebates in 2021. Of this, CHF 270 million will be available for small systems with an output of less than 100 kW and CHF 200 million for large systems exceeding 100 kW in size. The one-time remuneration covers around 20% of the investment costs, depending on the system performance. In order to make the registration for the solar rebates more user-friendly, the Federal ...

