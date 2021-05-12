Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Prophesee today announced the availability of a comprehensive evaluation kit (EVK) to provide machine vision system developers with full performance evaluation of the breakthrough engineering revision of the Event-Based Vision sensor which was co-developed with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and announced at ISSCC in February 2020.

Key Takeaways:

The kit gives developers early access to the state-of-the-art Event-Based Vision sensor co-developed with Sony, which features an industry leading 4.86m pixel pitch and 1280 x720 pixel resolution.

This kit is ideal for full performance evaluation, supporting full sensor bandwidth of up to 3Gbps via a USB 3 interface.

The EVK is fully compatible with the recently announced Metavision Intelligence Suite version 2.2 to perform a variety of design exploration steps and incorporate customized software application to meet specific market requirements.





About Prophesee

Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems.

The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to machine vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now.

