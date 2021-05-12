Wearwell Appointed Exclusive UK and Ireland Distributor for Herock

TAMWORTH, England, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- British workwear manufacturer Wearwell will become the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor of Herock products. The Belgian brand is a well-known name in workwear thanks to its modern designs, strong technical and scientific credentials and streetwear-inspired aesthetic, all created for the most testing environments and weather conditions.

Wearwell will use its more than eight decades of workwear experience to develop the Herock brand in the UK and Ireland, with UK distribution and stock for the entire Herock range of more than 200 different products including shoes, trousers, jackets and t-shirts.

Known for its outstanding technical quality, the range includes a collection developed specifically for female professionals, Sherock.

Wearwell CEO Richard Wright said, "We are very excited to confirm our collaboration with Herock and look forward to growing the brand across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Our aim is to provide customers with greater and more immediate access to Herock's growing range of products, as well as strengthen Herock's presence in the UK and Ireland."

Herock CEO, Laurent van Laere said, "As part of our effort to improve the way we do business with the UK post Brexit, we are delighted to have appointed Wearwell as our UK and Ireland marketing and distribution partner. Wearwell is well known within the workwear industry for the supply and manufacture of bespoke high-quality workwear. This new relationship will provide greater and more immediate access to our growing range of products under our well-known brand."

To find out more, visit: www.wearwell.co.uk

About Wearwell

Established in 1939, Wearwell is one of the UK's leading manufacturers and suppliers of workwear. Wearwell creates workwear for multiple different fields, including PPE and safety, catering and hospitality, corporate and health services. Wearwell's highly skilled workforce adheres to ISO 9001 for quality management systems and procedures and manufactures garments in both the UK and North Africa using a range of Europe's leading fabrics and trims, chosen specifically for their durability, high quality and exceptional performance.

About Herock

Established in 1976, Herock is based in Antwerp, Belgium and is a European leader in workwear with 40 years experience in the development of technical garments. Herock top to toe solutions feature high end and professional fabrics, developed using the very latest technology and scientific know-how.