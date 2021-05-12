BRI Wealth Management Plc Selects 1RS Platform 'ERIC' for Risk And Compliance Management

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRI Wealth Management Plc has chosen?ERIC?a cloud-based GRC software platform created by?1RS, to?help?transform and elevate it's risk and compliance management processes.

Dean Wragg, BRI's Compliance Director said "We look forward to embedding ERIC into our business and use its rich functionality to modernise our approach to Governance, Risk and Compliance."

BRI Wealth Management Plc provides advice on a range of areas including Investment Management, Financial Planning, ISAs, Pensions, Inheritance Tax Planning and Tax Relieved Investments.

By selecting?Eric, BRI Wealth Management Plc now has access to an intuitive risk and compliance management system. ERIC will improve visibility across the organisation and enable employees to work more efficiently, giving them more time to achieve their own objectives.

Tim Bailey1RS CEO says: "We are very excited to add BRI Wealth Management to our growing list of clients and look forward to working closely with them to support their requirements as they continue to enhance their risk and control framework."

About BRI Wealth Management plc

BRI Wealth Management plc is an independently owned UK company specialising in investment management and financial planning services. With over 50 years of experience, they provide discretionary and advisory portfolio management for a range of clients. Their mission is to provide each of their clients with high-quality financial management in a professional, personal and friendly manner.

About 1RS

1RS is a cloud-based GRC software provider that helps Risk and Compliance Managers to transform the way that Financial services organisations evaluate, manage and automate their end-to-end Risk Management and Compliance processes.?

Overall, ERIC releases more time and resource for the risk and compliance teams, to help promote best practice and demonstrate the value of risk and compliance across the business through actionable insights and collaboration.

Contact and location information is available at 1st Risk Solutions Limited.

For further press inquiries pertaining to 1RS, please contact:

Name: Andrew Firth

Email: afirth@1rs.io

Address: 38 Borough High St, London SE1 2AL

Telephone Number: +44 (0)207-175-6177?