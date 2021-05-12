Dutch researchers have studied how solar parks can be blended into the landscape across 11 "frontrunner" sites in Europe. They considered visual impact, land availability, and end-of-life issues.Scientists from Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands have proposed a new approach to help mitigate societal concerns about utility-scale solar plants and issues related to visual impact, competition for land, and end-of-life concerns. "All three aspects are contemporary concerns of solar power plants, with visual impact and land-use competition currently more at the forefront of local debates," ...

