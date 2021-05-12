HEXAOM (ex MFC): HEXAOM - Q1 REVENUE: UP +17.8% TO EUR 230.6 MILLION

EXCELLENT SALES MOMENTUM

Consolidated (€M)

unaudited Q1 2021 2020 % Change Revenue 230.6 195.8 +17.8% Of which Home Building 179.2 160.9 +11.4% Of which Renovation 36.1 28.9 +24.9% Of which Land Development 2.6 1.5 +73.3% of which Real Estate Development 12.7 4.5 +182.2%

+17.8% increase in production during the first quarter of 2021 (+15.7% on a like-for-like basis)

For the first quarter of 2021, Hexaom posted revenue of €230.6 million, up 17.8% compared to the same period last year. This performance is all the more remarkable since it compares to production in the first quarter of 2020 which was already relatively high, despite being impacted during the last two weeks of March by government-imposed lockdown measures. Revenue was up for all of the group's businesses during this period:

The Home Building business was up 11.4% to €179.2 million.

The Renovation business confirmed its renewed momentum with double-digit revenue growth for the third consecutive quarter, at €36.1 million (+24.9%).

Fulfilling their promise as new drivers of growth, the Real Estate Development and Land Development businesses grew by +73.3% and +182.2% respectively to €2.6 million and €12.7 million. Real Estate Development benefited from the first full quarter of consolidation of the Claimo Group, which was acquired at the end of last year. Excluding acquisitions, growth for the Real Estate Development and Land Development businesses would have been +97.5% and +63.5% respectively.

Strong sales momentum

Home Building

With the strong upswing in the number of leads since the second half of 2020, the Home Building business is heading in the right direction with an order backlog that is up 35.6% in value over the first three months of the year, representing revenue of €256 million (+30.3% in number of sales).

This excellent momentum is driven by:

Sustained sales performance in the first two months of the year, up compared with January and February 2020, which were already excellent months,

Remarkable sales in two respects in the month of March during which 820 new sales were signed: An increase of +30% compared to the previous month (February 2021) Double the number of sales compared to March 2020 (which was heavily impacted by lockdown measures during the last 15 days of the month)



Renovation

Order intake was up by 30.4% for B2C and 14.2% for B2B, in line with the group's expectations and reflecting Rénovert's buoyancy, Camif Habitat's performance, and controlled growth for Atelier des Compagnons. The intermediated business Illico Travaux also performed well (+60%), boosted by the growing number of franchisees.

Real Estate and Land Development

Order intake for these businesses also continued to grow:

For Real Estate Development, there was a backlog of €92.6 million at the end of March 2021 (compared to €60.1 million at the end of December 2020)

For Land Development, the order backlog (reserved stock not yet signed) was €29.9 million in revenue (compared to €22.2 million at the end of December 2020)

These two businesses were not only boosted by the Claimo Group consolidation but also by the performance of the group's other fast-growing brands, and all this despite administrative delays which still remain very long.

Annual revenue of close to €1 billion confirmed

Given the excellent performance of all the group's businesses during the first quarter of this year and the sales momentum moving forward, Hexaom confirms that it expects to hit revenue of nearly €1 billion in 2021.

Next press release: 2021 Q2 Revenue, August 5th, 2021, after market close.

ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 49 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The group, leader in the home building, renovation, and first-time owners' markets in France currently serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 100,000, has carried out over 75,000 renovations, employs more than 2,100 people, and recorded revenue of €881.8 million in 2020.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR 0004159473 - Indices: CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All-Tradable, CAC® All-Share

CONTACTS HEXAOM

Patrick Vandromme

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 02 33 80 66 61

E-mail pvandromme@hexaom.fr EDIFICE Communication

Axelle Vuillermet

Analyst/Investor/Press Relations

Tel: 07 77 68 62 34

E-mail axelle@edifice-communication.com Jean-Christophe Godet

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 02 33 80 66 61

E-mail finances@hexaom.fr

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during current period is deducted from the comparison period.

B2B (business to business): refers to transactions conducted between two companies.

B2C (business to consumer): refers to transactions conducted between the company and consumers.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lG9qkZyZambHlp1wZcmWm2hqb5dnlJGYamKek5dpa5iVap5lypppapaZZm9ql2du

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69228-hexaom_ca-t1-2021_eng-fin.pdf