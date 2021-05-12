Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8SH ISIN: US8535841006 Ticker-Symbol: T3V 
Frankfurt
12.05.21
09:16 Uhr
12,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.05.2021 | 12:22
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Investment Transactions

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Investment Transactions

PR Newswire

London, May 12

To Company Announcements
Date12 May 2021
Company Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

SLIPIT Investment Transactions

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (SLIPIT) has completed a further sale as part of its portfolio review.

The most recent sale was an out of town office building in Farnborough let to BAE. Following a detailed review of the offices in the portfolio it was felt this asset would not meet future occupier requirements, even with significant capex. The other office sale (announced in the recent NAV statement) was located on a business park in Dartford. The combined sale price of £12.4m was 5.5% below the end Dec valuations (driven by Farnborough). Both offices were over rented and the tenant was not in occupation (but had sublet some of the accommodation).

The third sale was of a small retail warehouse in Bradford let to Halfords and Cubico. The property was over rented, and the sale price of £2.65m was in line with the end December valuation.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT, commented: "COVID 19 has accelerated trends in real estate, and in particular for offices. We completed a thorough review of our portfolio last year and as result decided to sell these three assets in addition to the sales undertaken in December 2020 to align the portfolio with increased ESG integration containing future fit assets. We look forward to reinvesting the proceeds into assets that will better meet the Company's needs".

All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley - Fund Manager
Tel: 07801039463
E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.