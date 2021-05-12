Anzeige
12.05.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SaveLend Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (208/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SaveLend Group AB company registration
number 559093-5176, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

First day of trading is expected to be June 09, 2021.

The number of shares as of today's date is 38,026,263.

Shares

Short name:               YIELD          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 44,726,263       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015961024      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             225387         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559093-5176       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommision AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommision AB on 0768-532822.
