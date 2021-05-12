2G Energy's FY20 results marked the fifth successive year of revenue growth, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Customers in Germany and elsewhere continued to invest in combined heat and power (CHP) systems that help cut electricity costs, reduce dependence on overstretched electricity grids and address the variability of output from wind and solar sources. Importantly 2G's CHP systems can be upgraded to run on hydrogen, future proofing the investment as the sector decarbonises.

