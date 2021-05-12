Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Strengthens Its International Patent Portfolio to 19 Patents Granted

New patent granted in India bolsters worldwide patent coverage, adding to existing patents in the EU, the U.S., and Australia

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces further expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with its first-ever patent granted in India.

The patent is titled "Stable ready-to-drink beverage compositions comprising lipophilic active agents" and is of particular importance given the size of the Indian population, which is nearly four times as large as the U.S. population. The patent is valid for 20 years from the patent application date of Dec. 1, 2016.

"This is our 19th patent granted worldwide, allowing us to innovate in the ready-to-drink beverage composition category around the world," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "This new patent complements our existing suite of granted patents spanning the EU, the U.S., and Australia, and provides intellectual property protection to both consumer-packaged goods as well as registered drug applications. We believe these are robust growth categories that add to Lexaria's strategic value."

This is the second patent granted from Lexaria's third patent family. Lexaria's patent application suite has grown to a total of 13 patent families. Active ingredients that may be used under this new patent include NSAIDS (e.g., acetylsalicylic acid, ibuprofen, diclofenac, indomethacin, piroxicam), fat-soluble vitamins, and acetaminophen. Active ingredients under the new patent also include nicotine and cannabinoids.

Claims granted cover a wide range of product formats, including non-carbonated beverages, carbonated beverages, colas, root beers, fruit-flavoured beverages, citrus-flavored beverages, fruit juices, fruit-containing beverages, vegetable juices, vegetable-containing beverages, teas, coffees, dairy beverages, protein-containing beverages, shakes, sports drinks, energy drinks, and flavored waters.

Lexaria has patent applications progressing in countries around the world with aggregate populations of approximately 3.7 billion people and will report on further progress as information becomes available.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1-2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. DehydraTECH is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products, and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 19 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

