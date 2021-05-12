Phazzer: Leading National Law Enforcement Stun Gun Manufacturer PhaZZer Expands into USA Consumer Marketplace

Defunding Police Departments and Potential Threats to Second Amendment Rights are Behind PhaZZer's Move To Create And Market A High-Quality Stun Gun For The Public

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Following in the wake of the Defund the Police programs which have measurably slowed officer response time to serious emergencies, leading national stun gun manufacturer PhaZZer® (https://phazzerus.com/) has entered the consumer market with professional grade Conducted Energy Weapons (CEW's). Specially designed to meet for the growing need for Civilian Self Defense, the stun devices provide an effective defense solution for women and men should they find themselves or their families in a threatening situation.

Included in the company's offerings for the public is a specially modified PhaZZer® Enforcer, the stun manufacturer's flagship CEW. In service with law enforcement for nearly a decade with zero fatalities, the PhaZZer Enforcer is a defensive weapon that incorporates the industry's most acclaimed safety technology, including:

* A 4 ½ foot retractable circuit disconnect ripcord that deactivates the weapon should the user be overpowered and lose control of it. (Included with PhaZZer Force and PhaZZer DragonCEWs Only)

* The company's patented Safety Shut Down Circuit Technology that helps prevent needless injury or death due to over-exposure by automatically deactivating the circuit after three consecutive five-second discharges. This Patented PhaZZer safety circuit follows the guidelines as established by the American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM) to avoid needless loss of life due to overexposure. (Included with PhaZZer Enforcer and PhaZZer Force CEWs)

* The PhaZZer® civilian models are available in yellow or pink colors, especially chosen to instantly avoid the stun guns being mistaken for a firearm.

In addition to the company's patented industry gold standard safety technology - a key reason why no PhaZZer® stun gun has ever caused a fatality - the federal government's current push to abolish the second amendment represents another reason that PhaZZer® cites for introducing its stun gun line for public use.

"With crime rates on the rise, nearly doubled in some cities across America, there is a greater likelihood of an individual falling victim to a crime. This coupled with the continued defunding of our Nations Law Enforcement Agencies, causing a shortage of Officers and increased response times, is fueling the need for civilians to be able to protect themselves," said Steven Abboud, CEM of PhaZZer®.

Built to serve as non-lethal alternatives to traditional firearms, PhaZZer® dart-firing stun guns do not require a Federal Firearm License (FFL) and are classified as a non-firearm by the ATF as they are Nitrogen-propelled and not propelled by a pyrotechnic. At the same time, use permits in most jurisdictions are not required either; however, consumers are encouraged to check with their local ordinance.

More than 300 police departments nationwide - from Washington to Florida, Maine to California, Tennessee to Texas - have deployed the PhaZZer Enforcer, citing its unparalleled safety record, reliability, effectiveness, ease of use and competitive pricing that helps meet the rigid dictates of today's reduced departmental budgets.

"Our nation's police have an awesome responsibility to protect and serve and their life-risking work is being impacted by the many 'defund the police' programs being enacted in cities across the country. Add this reality to Washington's threats toward the second amendment and it becomes evident that the public requires and deserves a less-lethal option for self-protection. Consumers can take heart that the same PhaZZer® stun guns tried and tested by law enforcement are now available to them, together with a training program to ensure their PhaZZer® is used responsibly and effectively," said Abboud.

About PhaZZer® LLC:

Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, PhaZZer® LLC designs, develops, manufactures and distributes conducted energy weapons and accessories under the PhaZZer® brand. The primary market for PhaZZer® stun guns is government law enforcement both domestic and international. PhaZZer® is recognized as the first company to build defensive stun guns incorporating safety circuits that are designed to prevent over-exposure of high frequency pulses to the human body. Continuing to adhere to guidelines set by the medical community, PhaZZer® is also the first to introduce this safety technology with the PhaZZer Enforcer and PhaZZer Force CEW's. And the first company to provide both the civilian and the Department of Corrections with a less lethal solution which renders the weapon inert should the operator be overpowered and lose control of it. In addition to capturing the attention of law enforcement, the safety, reliability, effectiveness, and total ease of use also has civilians turning to PhaZZer® as their defensive weapon of choice. To meet the dramatically increasing public need for PhaZZer® stun devices, although not required, the company has created an online civilian training certification program patterned after the rules of engagement as utilized by law enforcement. Representing one of the rare times that civilians and law enforcement share the same defensive weaponry. PhaZZer® technology is primarily designed for safety and effectiveness because "EVERY LIFE MATTERS!". Visit the company at www.PhaZZerUS.com .

