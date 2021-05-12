Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, updates its financial agenda for 2021.

Date Event Release 19 May 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders 20 May 2021 Assets under management at 31 March 2021 After market close 29 July 2021 Assets under management at 30 June 2021 After market close 15 September 2021 2021 First half results After market close 9 November 2021 Assets under management at 30 September 2021 After market close

The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Tikehau Capital will be conducted behind closed doors, without its shareholders being physically present, on Wednesday 19 May 2021 at 3:00pm CEST. The General Meeting will be broadcast in full, live and recorded for delayed viewing on the Tikehau Capital website at www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders AGM Annual Shareholders Meeting 19 May 2021).

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €28.5 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2020).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 594 employees (at 31 December 2020) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005489/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Prosek Partners: Henrietta Dehn +44 7717 281 665

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACT:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com