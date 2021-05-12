6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS

More than 175 companies adopt Vault QMS to streamline end-to-end quality processes

BARCELONA, Spain, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading companies continue to prioritize the modernization of quality management. With this shift well underway, six of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies have partnered with Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) to standardize on Veeva Vault QMS for greater efficiency and better visibility across the enterprise. A growing number of organizations, including more than 175 biopharma, contract manufacturers, generics, and medtech companies, have adopted Vault QMS to streamline and automate quality processes.

"As a long-standing partner, Veeva has been collaborating closely with us on our digital quality initiatives," said Nicolás Maldonado, senior director, quality policies and systems at Gilead Sciences. "We are excited to bring in Veeva Vault QMS to simplify, harmonize, and automate quality processes across multiple strategic businesses within Gilead."

More organizations are adopting Veeva's modern cloud solutions to bring together quality processes for greater transparency and real-time visibility across global sites, manufacturing partners, and suppliers. Industry leaders are partnering with Veeva to simplify quality management and increase operational efficiency with a unified quality platform.

"Companies want a trusted partner that remains focused on customer success for digital quality transformation," said Mike Jovanis, vice president, Veeva Vault Quality. "Veeva is committed and will continue to deliver customer-focused innovation across product development and manufacturing."

Veeva's continuous innovation is helping customers proactively manage quality and increase agility. Over the last year, new features for Vault QMS include:

Seamless connection between Vault QMS and Veeva Vault Registrations to reduce cycle time and increase transparency within post-market change control

Quality Risk Management (QRM) advancements, including FMEA methodology to support proactive identification and mitigation of risks

Fully automated process for external auditees such as CMOs and suppliers to respond to audit findings directly within the system

Vault QMS is part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, including Veeva Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault Training, Veeva Vault Station Manager, and Veeva Vault Product Surveillance to automate and harmonize quality processes globally.

In other news today, Veeva announced that Bluepharma selected Vault Quality Suite to unify global quality management. Read the press release for more information.

Learn more about Vault Quality Suite at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect Europe, 20 May 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

