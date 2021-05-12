Imperial X Plc - Publication of Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. This announcement is not and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer of securities for subscription or sale in any jurisdiction nor a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding any securities. Prospective investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except in compliance with applicable securities laws and regulation and on the basis of the information in the final prospectus ("Prospectus") to be published by the Company, and any supplement thereto, in connection with any a proposed placing and subscription of the Company's new ordinary shares, the proposed acquisitions to be made by the Company and the associated admission of the Company's issued and to be issued ordinary share capital to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange PLC's Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc.

12 May 2021

PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS ANNOUNCEMENT

Imperial X Plc ("Imperial X" or the "Company"), the natural resource investing and exploration company, announces the publication of its Prospectus in relation to the admission of its ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") to the Official List (by way of Standard Listing under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission").

It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 June 2021.

The Prospectus, which has been approved by the FCA, will be available shortly on the Company's website: https://www.imperialminerals.com/investor-information/prospectus and at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

- ENDS -

For additional information please contact:

Imperial X PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480 Kyler Hardy, CEO khardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Kyle Hookey, Non-exec Director khookey@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Novum Securities Limited

(AQSE Corporate Adviser) Tel: +44 207 399 9400 David Coffman Lucy Bowden Blytheweigh

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheweigh.com

ABOUT IMPERIAL X PLC

Imperial X plc, which will change its name to Cloudbreak Discoveries Plc as soon as practicable following Admission, is looking to become a leading natural resource prospect generator, working across a wide array of projects that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by the new 'Cloudbreak' generator model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of resource investing.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell, allot or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction nor shall it, or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment therefor.

Recipients of this announcement who are considering subscribing for or acquiring any shares in the Company following publication of the Prospectus are reminded that any such acquisition or subscription must be made only on the basis of the information contained in the final Prospectus, which may be different from the information contained in this announcement. No reliance may be placed, for any purpose whatsoever, on the information or opinions contained in this announcement or on its completeness. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law or regulation, no undertaking, representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, Novum Securities Limited ("Novum") or its parent or subsidiary undertakings or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings or any of their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, agents, affiliates, representatives or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions or beliefs contained in this announcement and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred, howsoever arising, from any use, as a result of the reliance on, or otherwise in connection with this announcement.

Novum, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters contained in this announcement and are not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as their respective client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Novum, or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein. Such persons should seek their own independent legal, investment and tax advice as they see fit. This announcement does not constitute any form of financial opinion or recommendation on the part of Novum or any of its affiliates and is not intended to be an offer, or the solicitation of any offer, to buy or sell any securities. Novum is not responsible for the contents of this announcement or the Prospectus. This does not exclude any responsibilities which Novum may have under the Financial Services and Market Act 2000 or the regulatory regime established thereafter. Novum has not authorised or approved the contents of, or any part of, this announcement and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Novum or their affiliates as to any of its contents.

This announcement and its contents are for information purposes only and are directed at and is only being communicated to persons: (a) in a member state of the european economic area, persons who are, unless otherwise agreed by Novum, "qualified investors" as defined in article 2(e) of the EU prospectus regulation (which means regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"); (b) in the United Kingdom, persons who: (i) fall within the definition of "qualified investors" of the EU Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of uk domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) ("EUWA") and certain other implementing measures (such persons in (a) and (b)(i) being "qualified investors"); and (ii) in addition, are either "investment professionals" within the meaning of article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (financial promotion) order 2005 (the "order"), or fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc") of the order; and (c) persons falling outside of (a) and (b) above to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Persons into whose possession this announcement (including the appendices) comes are required by the Company and Novum to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be (i) taken or transmitted into or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States (within the meaning of regulations made under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended), (ii) taken or transmitted into, distributed, published, reproduced or otherwise made available or disclosed in Canada, Australia, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa or to any resident thereof, except in compliance with applicable securities laws, or (iii) taken or transmitted into or distributed in Japan or to any resident thereof for the purpose of solicitation or subscription or offer for sale of any securities or in the context where the distribution thereof may be construed as such a solicitation or offer. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws or the laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and the persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

The Company has not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), and as such investors will not be entitled to the benefits of the Investment Company Act. The Company's ordinary shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. persons" as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("US Persons"), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and in a manner which would not require the Company to register under the Investment Company Act. There will be no public offer of the Shares in the United States.