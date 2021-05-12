Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
WKN: A2QES5 ISIN: CA8525403017 Ticker-Symbol: 61N1 
Stuttgart
12.05.21
08:04 Uhr
0,440 Euro
-0,028
-5,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4480,46812:50
12.05.2021 | 13:20
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero to Issue Q1 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Monday, May 17

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will release its First Quarter 2021operational results before market open on Monday, May 17, 2021. StageZero's Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call and online presentation at 8:30 am ET on Monday May 17, 2021 to review the operational results and discuss business developments.

Analyst and Investor Call

Event Date: Monday, May 17, 2021
Time: 8:30 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/41217
Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 41217

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
James Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO

For further information please contact:
Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646736/StageZero-to-Issue-Q1-2021-Financial-Results-and-Hold-Conference-Call-on-Monday-May-17

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
