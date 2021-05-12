Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") announces its intention to carry out a non-brokered private placement of national charity flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to C$1,333,333 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to 5,555,555 flow through units priced at $0.24 per unit (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit will be comprised of one flow through share, and one half of one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of two years following closing. Proceeds of this offering will be utilized on eligible flow through expenditures on the Company's projects within Canada.

In connection with the offering, Crescat Portfolio Management, LLC ("Crescat") has agreed to purchase all of the Units on the back-end in accordance with participation rights granted to Crescat by the Company pursuant to a subscription agreement dated August 24, 2020 (the "Agreement").

"This placement demonstrates Crescat's full support for Ethos' aggressive exploration plans across its numerous Canadian projects this season," commented Kevin Smith, CIO of Crescat Capital. "Ethos has a strong team led by renowned explorer, Dr. Rob Carpenter. We like to back solid technical teams exploring high quality projects. This is the case at Ethos. We look forward to seeing the results of this season's work."

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a 4-month hold period.

In addition, further to the Company's news release of May 10, 2021, Crescat has waived certain rights it had with respect to the allocation and use of proceeds at the Iron Point project pursuant to the Agreement.

About Ethos Gold Corp.

Ethos Gold, a Discovery Group company, has accumulated a portfolio of district scale projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland that we believe have large scale discovery potential. The Company has a strong technical team led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, formerly the CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation. Rob led the Kaminak team from initial listing in 2005 through acquisition and discovery of the multiple-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project. In Ethos, he has assembled a senior geologic team with a strong record of discovery success including Dr. Robert Brozdowski, P.Geo., Dan MacNeil, M.Sc., P. Geo, Dr. Alan Wainwright, P.Geo, and Dr. Quinton Hennigh, an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience formerly with Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining Corp. With working capital of approximately C$10 million, the Company is well funded to advance its projects.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

