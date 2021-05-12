Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7NJ ISIN: CA88340B1094 Ticker-Symbol: 0SI 
Frankfurt
12.05.21
12:40 Uhr
2,756 Euro
-0,014
-0,51 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7402,80013:21
2,7382,78812:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY
VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC2,756-0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.