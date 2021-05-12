Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Introduces New Label Portal and Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), are pleased to announce the launch of their Label Portal along with a suite of new marketing services for independent artists and labels.

In a press release dated February 10, 2021, the Company announced the introduction of its Label Incubator program. Intercept's Label Incubator Program works as an artist development suite of marketing and distribution services for labels who want to enhance their prospective artists online footprint and music exposure while further grooming these artists towards a recording contract. The program allows artists to open a window into their streaming, social and merch sales for a major music label. Labels can also choose to receive alerts based upon triggers on key performance metrics for an artist, giving them a real-time view when an artist rocks it. Labels have an "uber" view over all their artists trending, social platforms, performances, and merchandise sales.

Intercept has also introduced a suite of new marketing services for their artists including advertising, press releases, playlisting, and music reviews. Advertising allows an artist to place their ads in strategic locations in social media to maximize their exposure to a desired audience or promote tours. Playlists accounts for 70-90% of streams. User playlists are also the key to algorithmic and eventually editorial playlists, and we have thousands broken down by genre for our artists. Music reviews are a very useful tool to let an artist know how their music is being received by their fans as well as to create social media content for sharing. All of these services are geared toward increasing artist revenue and exposure.

"We are very pleased to release our "Label Portal" and these services to our label partners. We can help these labels make the best informed decisions possible when deciding which acts to sign," said Tod Turner, president of Intercept. "The suite of new services really round out all of the most important tools that an artist would need to maximize their revenue and exposure."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646723/Intercept-Music-a-Sanwire-Subsidiary-Introduces-New-Label-Portal-and-Marketing-Services