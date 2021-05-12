Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

Top-line results from the open-label extension of phase 3 monotherapy trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia show continuous improvement in negative symptoms, improved functional ability, favorable safety profile and limited number of psychotic relapses over one year



Pivotal bioequivalence study initiated

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Clinical update

On May 11, 2021, the Company announced results of the open-label extension of the phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia following the completion of the 40-week open-label extension period. Details are provided in that press release, and key results include:

Continuous improvement in negative symptoms as measured by Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) Marder Negative Symptom Factor Score (NSFS) observed over one year (12-week double-blind and 40-week open-label periods) in patients receiving both 64 mg and 32 mg doses;

Continuous improvement in Personal and Social Performance (PSP) total score over one year, suggesting improvement in patients' everyday life functioning;

Favorable safety profile with few serious adverse events and no evidence of somnolence, extrapyramidal side effects or weight gain;

Limited number of relapses observed over one year.

The Company has initiated subject screening in a pivotal bioequivalence study that will include approximately 48 healthy volunteers. This study will compare the formulations employed in the phase 2b and phase 3 trials of roluperidone, as well as at least one new formulation to facilitate large scale manufacturing.

"The results of the open-label extension of the phase 3 trial with roluperidone provide additional support for the continued development of this agent, particularly in an environment with a continuing significant unmet medical need for schizophrenia treatments with novel mechanisms of action," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.

"In addition, we have initiated the bioequivalence study and are simultaneously moving forward with activities that we believe are necessary to support the submission of a New Drug Application for roluperidone," said Dr. Luthringer.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Loss: Net loss was $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, or a loss per share of $0.21 (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, or a loss per share of $0.31 (basic and diluted).



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $3.3 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, a decrease of approximately $4.8 million. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to lower costs for the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone as a result of the completion in May 2020 of the three-month core study portion of the trial. Non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D expenses was $0.6 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.2 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. G&A expenses included compensation costs, consulting expenses, and insurance premiums. Non-cash stock compensation expense included in G&A expenses was $0.9 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at March 31, 2021 were approximately $80.2 million.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,140 $ 25,357 Restricted cash 100 100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,449 1,983 Total current assets 81,689 27,440 Other noncurrent assets 15 15 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59 102 In-process research and development 15,200 15,200 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 111,832 $ 57,626 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,130 $ 996 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,165 2,053 Operating leases 64 111 Total current liabilities 3,359 3,160 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred taxes 1,803 1,803 Liability related to the sale of future royalties 61,296 - Total liabilities 66,458 4,963 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 338,970 337,454 Accumulated deficit (293,600) (284,795) Total stockholders' equity 45,374 52,663 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 111,832 $ 57,626

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Collaborative revenue $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 3,259 8,083 General and administrative 4,249 4,189 Total operating expenses 7,508 12,272 Loss from operations (7,508) (12,272) Foreign exchange losses (5) (9) Investment income 4 130 Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties (1,296) - Loss before income taxes (8,805) (12,151) Benefit for income taxes - - Net loss (8,805) (12,151) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21) $ (0.31) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 42,722 39,178