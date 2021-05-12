Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") is pleased to report that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol PVGDF. The Company also would like to announce that it is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

The OTCQB Venture Market offers early stage and developing companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with streamlined market standards that enable companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, based in the United States, that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities streamlines the process of trading, enhances liquidity, and provides direct access to investors and brokers throughout the OTC Capital Markets in the United States.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver resources within North America. The Company currently holds interests in three properties in Nevada, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact rclark@provenancegold.com.

