The new electrolyser with anion exchange membrane technology is expected to produce 450 kilograms per day and will be available on the market in 2022.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based hydrogen specialit Enapter aims to bring an alternative to the traditional electrolyzers for MW-sized applications onto the market - the "AEM Multicore", which works with anion exchange membrane technology (AEM). Enapter at the pv magazine Roundtables on June 10Enapter will join the session on hydrogen, battery storage and electromobility at this year's pv magazine Roundtable Europe on June 10 from 2:00 pm ...

