Saniona AB: Saniona to Host Research and Development (R&D) Day on Leveraging Ion Channel Targeting Expertise for Rare Diseases

May12, 2021

Virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:00 am EDT / 17:00 CEST



Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announcedthat it will host a virtual R&D day event on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:00 am EDT / 17:00 CEST.

The event will focus primarily on the Company's ion channel drug discovery engine and early-stage pipeline. Presenters will include members of Saniona's research team and executive management, as well as ion channel Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Heike Wulff, Ph.D., Professor of Pharmacology, University of California (UC) Davis School of Medicine. The presentations will include the following topics:

The untapped potential of ion channels

Saniona's ion channel drug discovery engine

SAN903 (Preclinical) for the treatment of rare inflammatory/fibrotic diseases

SAN711 (Preclinical & Planned Phase 1) for the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders

Dr. Wulff and the Saniona management team will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

KOL Biography

Heike Wulff, Ph.D., received her MS degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and her approbation as Apothecary in 1994 from the Pharmaceutical Institute at the Christian Albrecht's University of Kiel, Germany. In 1998, she obtained her Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in Kiel. Following her Ph.D., she became a postdoctoral researcher in the laboratory of Dr. K. George Chandy at the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of California, Irvine. In 2003, after training in molecular biology, electrophysiology and immunology, Dr. Wulff obtained a position as an Assistant Professor at the University of California (UC), Davis. She was tenured in 2008 and is now a Professor of Pharmacology at UC Davis, where she serves as Instructor of Record for the Medical School Pharmacology course and is teaching basic pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, drug development and medicinal chemistry to medical students, chemistry undergraduates, and graduate students. Dr. Wulff's research is focused on potassium channel pharmacology and the design of new ion channel modulating drugs and tool compounds. She has authored 175 peer-reviewed publications on voltage- and Ca2+-activated K+ channels and was ranked in the top 1% of highly cited researchers in her field in the 2020 Clarivate Analysis.

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona's robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

